Ottawa County hires attorney, reviewing Gibbs' threat of legal action

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioners are hiring yet another attorney— This time to take a hard look at a letter penned last month on behalf of County Administrator, John Gibbs emphasizing his contract terms.

The unannounced move happened Tuesday morning.

Chairperson Joe Moss told FOX17 they hired the firm to "respond to the letter."

Gibbs, who often attends board and committee meetings, was absent from the regularly scheduled meeting in February.

Commissioner Jacob Bonnema left the meeting momentarily to locate the county administrator. He returned and later told the board that no one inside his office had seen their boss.

Gibbs' contract expires in January 2026; however, the board can remove him from office in various ways.

The letter had been sent to Chairperson Joe Moss, saying, in part: "Should the board, or its lawyers, attempt to get creative in that vein, be advised that the full extent of legal options available to Mr. Gibbs will be used."

There is a clause allowing him to be terminated without cause— but with 90 days' written notice. If that were to happen, he would receive a lump sum of nine months' pay and health insurance.

Attorney Aaron Davis with Butzel Attorneys and Counselors said in his letter to Moss, "There is no basis to terminate my client for cause."

Davis also referenced an ongoing investigation into "the board's (and perhaps others') violations of law against Mr. Gibbs." What those violations might be were not mentioned in the letter. The attorney did promise a follow-up letter with the investigation's conclusion.

FOX17 has repeatedly asked to learn more about this investigation but has not heard back.

The county administrator has already been the center of one lawsuit against the county. FOX 17 learned a complaint was filed against Gibbs for alleged age discrimination in October.

Court records claim he purposefully chose a younger candidate for his aide position because he wanted someone who could be "bossed around."

County Commissioners have since created a mediation team consisting of several board members and corporate counsel to handle settlement discussions.

Gibbs became the county administrator shortly after losing Michigan's 3rd Congressional District race in 2022.

In early 2023, several county commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact PAC voted to make him county administrator, minutes after being sworn in themselves. The county had to shell out $270,000 to pay the severance package of his predecessor.