Man charged with unsecured gun after grandson's death takes plea deal

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The grandfather charged after the deadly shooting of his 5-year-old grandson has taken a plea deal.

Karl Robart entered a plea of no contest to one count of violating the state’s firearm safe storage act. Robart and his wife Theresa were both charged under the safe storage law following the death of Braxton Dykstra at their home on April 1, 2024.

According to investigation documents, a 6-year-old relative got a hold of shotgun in the Robart's bedroom, then aimed it at Braxton, pretending to shoot him. That's when investigators say the 12-gauge firearm discharged, striking Braxton.

The 5-year-old died shortly after being shot.

The Robarts were charged just over a month later. Prosecutors told the judge they'd offered the couple multiple plea deals, but the grandparents turned them down, moving the case closer to trial.

Karl Robart formally changed his plea on Monday, August 5. Pleading no contest means he does not admit guilt to the crime, but the court can count him as guilty during the sentencing hearing.

During Monday's hearing the judge noted the maximum penalty for the charge is 15 years in prison, but as part of the deal the prosecutor is recommending a sentence of 19 to 38 months.

Robart is scheduled to be sentenced in early October. His wife, Theresa, is set to have a final status conference later this month before a potential trial.

