Family, friends hold Celebration of Life Ride for Braxton Dykstra

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A Celebration of Life was held Saturday in Newaygo County for five-year-old Braxton Dykstra.

Police say, on April 1, Braxton’s six-year-old family member accidentally shot and killed him.

Braxton enjoyed riding his quad with his dad, showing off his jumping skills on his peddle bike and spending time with his family, according to his obituary.

Saturday’s Celebration of Life was a bike ride, escorted by the Bitely Boys Motorcycle Club, that started at Harvest Fremont Church.

The ride headed to Big Air Motorcross, where Braxton’s quad did a memorial lap and his family spread some of his ashes.

Then, they rode to Newaygo High School to continue celebrating Braxton’s life.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have not yet announced whether anyone will face charges related to Braxton’s death.

