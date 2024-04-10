'Don’t want to see this happen again'; Family of Newaygo boy killed pushes for gun safety

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The parents of a Newaygo boy shot and killed by a relative last week called his death preventable.

On Tuesday, FOX17 spoke to Domynic Dykstra, who identified his son Braxton, 5, as the victim of the incident.

“He was definitely a jokester. He liked making people laugh,” said Dykstra. “He learned how to ride a bike before his eight year old sister.”

Dykstra remembered his son as a daredevil with a bright smile. He leaves behind three siblings in addition to his parents.

“My dad used his plow to push up a flat spot for [my parent’s] pool that they put in their yard,” said Dykstra. “The dirt pile that he made with that, my son used to [always] try and jump that with his balance bike.”

According to Michigan State Police, a 6-year-old relative fired the shot that killed Braxton. Investigators said the boys found the gun in a bedroom of their grandparents’ home, however, Dykstra disputed MSP’s account of the incident.

READ MORE: MSP: 6-year-old boy handling gun when 5-year-old shot & killed

“My son was minding his business, watching TV with his sister,” said Dykstra. “He did not find a gun.”

Dykstra added the gun was kept unsecured behind the bedroom’s door and that his daughter tried to tell an adult before the relative shot Braxton.

“My daughter got up and said, ‘I’m going to tell’ and before anyone could get back to the bedroom, it’s when the bang went off,” said Dykstra.

MSP declined to provide additional details about the case due to the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

Dykstra says his son’s death brings him sadness, but anger too.

“They need to be put up, locked up, out of reach of children,” said Dykstra. “A child should never be able to look at the gun.”

As a firearm owner himself, he says guns need to be stored safely. Dykstra believes the adults in the home at the time of the incident acted negligently.

“This could have happened to anybody, but it happened to be that day that my son was in that room and just minding his own business, watching TV,” said Dykstra.

In February, a new law went into effect which requires firearm owners in Michigan to keep unattended weapons unloaded and locked with a device or in a contained if it’s reasonably known that a child will be on a property.

Those who violate it could face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if a minor gets ahold of a gun and kills themselves or someone else.

“I keep my guns put away where my kids can’t get them,” said Dykstra. “They can’t even see them.”

Dykstra says he and his wife want accountability for what happened so Braxton’s legacy can continue to shine.

“A grandparent’s house is supposed to be the safest place for a child,” said Dykstra. “If you don’t [lock up a gun], then this can happen and [I] don’t want to see this happen again.”

A celebration of life for Braxton will take place on April 27 from 2-5 p.m. at Newaygo High School. An honor ride will happen beforehand. According to Dykstra, it will leave from the Harvest Fremont Church parking lot at noon. Anyone can participate.

Donations to support the Dykstra family can be made here.

