MSP: Child dies of gunshot wound in Garfield Township

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child has died after being shot in Garfield Township Monday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at around 3:25 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The victim's age has not been confirmed.

While not much is known, troopers say the public is not in any danger.

An active investigation is underway. More information is expected at a later time.

Lt. Michelle Robinson asks the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they go through this difficult time.

