Investigation documents detail accidental shooting of 5-year-old Newaygo boy

On April 1st, a 6-year-old child shot and killed 5-year-old Braxton Dykstra, according to initial reports from Michigan State Police.

READ MORE: 'Don’t want to see this happen again'; Family of Newaygo boy killed pushes for gun safety

FOX 17 obtained records from MSP that claim an adult told MSP the 6-year-old child was “pretending to shoot” Braxton, didn’t know the gun was loaded, and that the gun went off.

The documents say Braxton was shot with a “bird shot.” Braxton had a faint pulse when first responders got to the scene, but later died.

FOX 17

According to the documents, the 6-year-old went out in the yard and wouldn’t come to an adult when called after the incident.

MSP Trooper Stuart asked an adult on scene to get the child and comfort him after such a traumatic event.

Reportedly, the 6-year-old child told MSP that he accidentally shot Braxton. The 6-year-old was not hurt, but according to the documents, his “ear went out” from the loud noise. The child reportedly told MSP that he had never played with a firearm before.

An adult on scene told MSP that the gun was normally hidden, but she had recently moved things around in their bedroom. The adult said they don’t normally keep that firearm loaded.

An MSP trooper looked at the gun after the shooting and opened the chamber. No cartridges were found inside it, according to the documents.

The gun was a Remington 12-gauge.

The documents say an adult on scene told MSP that they “know for a fact” that the gun was not loaded, because they only “put one shell in it, ever, when I use it.”

An adult reportedly said that the last time the gun was used was to shoot a raccoon.

Ammunition was found in the bedroom where the shooting reportedly happened, the documents say.

MSP seized ammunition at the scene, unmarked pill bottles, and multiple guns from the home, according to the report.

The 6-year-old child was interviewed by a detective, according to the documents.

He told detectives they colored eggs that day, rode bikes, and played outside.

The child said they did not to remember what happened in the bedroom where the shooting today.

The documents say an adult on the scene “broke down” when recalling the events of the day.

A child witness of the shooting was also interviewed, the documents say. That child witness reported telling detectives that she told the child with the gun to “put it down.”

The child witness said that the gun was already loaded and that she didn’t see anyone playing with bullets.

The child witness allegedly told detectives the child with the gun said: “I’m going to shoot you,” and that she stated “don’t” but that the child accidentally pulled the trigger while putting the gun down.

The child witness said that the child who reportedly accidentally fired the gun said “sorry” after pulling the trigger. The child witness told detectives according to the report, that Braxton didn’t answer “because he was dead.”

The full investigation document is 49 pages long. You can read it for yourself below.

MSP investigation into shooting death of 5-year-old by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube