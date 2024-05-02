Prosecutor: Charges filed in Newaygo 5-year-old’s shooting death

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the grandparents of Braxton Dykstra, the 5-year-old who was accidentally shot and killed in Newaygo County, according to Braxton's father.

The Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says Karl and Theresa Robart each are charged with one count of firearms safe storage violation — with minor present and inflicted death to another — under Michigan's new safe storage law.

The Robarts, from Garfield Township, were both arraigned in court Thursday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed several gun reform bills into law back in February, including safe storage requirements.

“Requires individuals to keep unattended weapons unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container if it is reasonably known that a minor is likely to be present on the premises.”



A 6-year-old relative of Braxton fired the shot that killed him at the beginning of April, according to Michigan State Police.

FOX 17 previously talked with Braxton’s dad, Domynic Dykstra, who says his son’s death was preventable.

“They need to be put up, locked up, our of reach of children,” he added. “A child should never be able to look at the gun.”

Both Karl and Theresa's probable cause conferences are set for May 16 and their preliminary examinations are scheduled for May 23.

If convicted, each faces up to 15 years behind bars and/or a $10,000 fine.

