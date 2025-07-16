Third times the charm? Ottawa County relaunches search for new administrator

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Will the third try be the charm for one of Michigan's fastest growing counties in its search for a new leader?

Ottawa County announced Wednesday it is restarting the hunt for a new administrator. It comes after two rounds of recruiting and interviews ended without any candidates staying in the running for the job.

In November 2024, the initial effort to hire an administrator came to a halt just days after two finalists were announced. Both withdrew from consideration, sparking a war of words between current and recently elected county commissioners.

This summer the second attempt at a hiring process ended without a job offer.

The county administrator position has been empty since the board of commissioners fired John Gibbs on February 29, 2024.

WATCH: John Gibbs tells all after his firing

John Gibbs opens up after being fired from Ottawa County

Three men have filled the role on an interim basis since. Jon Anderson was first, resigning in September before being convinced to come back, then ultimately stepping down in October. Deputy County Administrator Ben Wetmore then picked up the interim title before former Ottawa County Sheriff Gary Rosema was appointed in January.

At the time Rosema told FOX 17 he hoped to be in the role for only six months.

Ottawa County appoints 3rd interim administrator in 6 months

The extended search comes after a two-year term filled with controversies for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. When member of the Ottawa Impact group took control with a majority, they pushed through several changes, including firing the then-longtime administrator.

Applications in the latest search are being accepted until 5 p.m. on August 11.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube