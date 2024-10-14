Ottawa County Interim Administrator resigns for second time

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County is once again running without a lead administrator after the man who was temporarily filling the roll resigned for a second time.

Jon Anderson put in his resignation on Sunday night. This time his departure was immediate.

Anderson previously submitted his resignation in early September, intending to leave on October 4. But shortly before that departure date, the Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to keep Anderson on the payroll through the end of 2024.

In his resignation letter, Anderson did not provide a reason for his departure, according to a county spokesperson.

Anderson started as interim administrator in March of 2024, following the firing of John Gibbs.

An Executive Transition Committee made up of county commissioners is handling the search for a permanent replacement. It is not clear if the board will hire another interim administrator before that process concludes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube