Last finalist for Ottawa County administrator withdraws from job application

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County's search for its next administrator hit a major roadblock just days before Thanksgiving. The last finalist for the role decided to stop pursuing the role.

Current Sparta village manager Jim Lower announced Monday morning he would not continue the hiring process. In his statement, Lower claims that after he was named a finalist on November 21, several members of the incoming board majority contacted him warning he would not be given a fair opportunity to succeed.

"They explained that, regardless of my qualifications or efforts, they were committed to terminating or otherwise forcing out whoever is hired," said Lower. "This would be the case even if it resulted in significant costs to taxpayers through severance payments, search fees, and renewed turmoil."

Village of Sparta An official headshot of Jim Lower, Sparta Village Manager

"I am withdrawing my name from consideration for this position," continued Lower. "I do not wish to cost Ottawa County taxpayers additional money or be placed in a role set up for failure, thereby contributing further to division in the community."

The decision comes days after the other finalist, Jim Freed, dropped out of consideration.

City of Port Huron An official head shot of James Freed, City Manager for Port Huron.

During a meeting of the Ottawa County Executive Transition Committee, Board of Commissioners Chairman Joe Moss read off the letters from both candidates announcing their withdrawals. Both Moss and Commissioner Alison Miedema claimed current Commissioner Jacob Bonnema and commissioner-elect John Teeples were the ones behind the warnings to Lower.

So far no one has confirmed that claim.

Monday's committee meeting without a clear direction of where the search process will go from here. The committee did not announce any planned future steps.

Read the full letter from Jim Lower below

To Whom It May Concern,



I was honored to be recruited by W Talent Solutions to apply for the Ottawa County Administrator position. From the beginning, the prospect of leaving my current position was a difficult one. However, I have always welcomed new challenges and sought opportunities to give back to the community.



Given the challenges facing Ottawa County, I believed I was uniquely qualified to help bridge the political divide that has caused so much turmoil. Throughout this process, I have been encouraged by many individuals—both inside and outside the Ottawa County organization—to strongly consider taking on this role. Following a positive interview, I was selected as a top-two candidate and soon became the sole candidate under consideration.



It was at this point that members of the incoming board majority began reaching out to me, both directly and indirectly, to express that I would not be given a fair opportunity to succeed in this role. They explained that, regardless of my qualifications or efforts, they were committed to terminating or otherwise forcing out whoever is hired. This would be the case even if it resulted in significant costs to taxpayers through severance payments, search fees, and renewed turmoil. While I was assured this was “not personal,” it would undoubtedly impact my family and career.



At this moment, I believe it is time for someone to take an off ramp. As such, I am withdrawing my name from consideration for this position. I do not wish to cost Ottawa County taxpayers additional money or be placed in a role set up for failure, thereby contributing further to division in the community.



I wish the outgoing and incoming Board of Commissioners, the other elected officials, staff, and the people of Ottawa County all the best.



I look forward to continuing my work with the Village of Sparta. We have exciting opportunities ahead, and I am grateful to remain part of this vibrant community. Jim Lower, Village Manager, Village of Sparta

Letter by James R. Freed by WXMI on Scribd

