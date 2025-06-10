Meet the two finalists for Ottawa County Administrator

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There are two finalists vying for the Ottawa County Administrator position, and the public has a chance to meet both of them this week.

On Wednesday, June 11th, a panel of municipal and community professionals who regularly engage with the County will interview them.

The interviews will be held in the Board Room at the Administration Building beginning at noon and will be streamed live.

A public meet-and-greet is scheduled for the same day, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room H.

On Thursday, the Board of Commissioners will conduct public, in-person interviews with each finalist in the Board Room at the Administration Building.

This meeting will also be streamed live.

The county shared a few details about each finalist:



Mark Eisenbarth: Eisenbarth brings nearly two decades of public service experience, currently serving as the County Administrator for Muskegon County, Michigan. His leadership has focused on financial stewardship, strategic planning, and public-private partnerships. During his tenure, Muskegon County’s unassigned fund balance rose from 14% to 27%, and he helped secure more than $85 million in competitive grant funding—including collaborations with Ottawa County. He also oversaw initiatives that resulted in over $1 billion in community investment and has successfully negotiated multiple collective bargaining agreements.



Michael Tremblay: Tremblay is a retiring U.S. Army officer and two-time Brigade Commander with over 20 years of executive leadership. He served as City Manager (Garrison Commander) of USAG Humphreys in South Korea, overseeing a $1.1 billion capital improvement budget and leading one of the largest infrastructure transformations in the region. Tremblay has deep experience in workforce development, municipal operations, crisis response, and strategic planning. His background also includes managing a $214 million operating budget and leading a team of over 2,400 employees across 280 locations.

According to the County, the third finalist, Glen Salyer, notified them late Monday that he has withdrawn from consideration for the Administrator position.

Ottawa County has not had a permanent administrator since John Gibbs was fired in February of 2023.

