US-131 southbound is back open; some lane and ramp closures remain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's weeks-long local nightmare is over.

US-131 southbound is back open.

The freeway has been closed, first at Burton Street and then at Hall Street. Earlier, the northbound side was closed at 28th Street for several weeks.

For now, some ramp closures remain in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23:



Ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from eastbound I-196 to southbound US-131 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from Lane Avenue to eastbound I-196 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Some lane closures will remain in effect until sometime Friday, May 24.

