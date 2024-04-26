M-6 interchange ramps to close one after another: Which ones and when

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers may have trouble keeping up with the ramp closures scheduled for the interchange at M-6 and I-96, which begin Tuesday, April 30.

All the ramps need repairs, so here’s the schedule in succession:

April 29 – June 21



Ramp closed from eastbound M-6 to eastbound I-96.

Posted detour: Off at M-37 Broadmoor Avenue Exit 15. North to 28th Street. East to I-96.

June 22 – Sept 8



Ramp closed from eastbound M-6 to westbound I-96.

Posted detour: Off at M-37 Broadmoor Avenue Exit 15. North to 28th Street. East to I-96.

July 27 – Nov 9



Ramps closed from eastbound and westbound I-96 to westbound M-6.

Posted Detour: From either eastbound or westbound 96, off at 28th Street Exit 43A. West to M-37 Broadmoor Avenue. South to M-6.

FOX 17 Map M6 ramps at 96 2024



