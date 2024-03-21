Second year of three-year project begins on I-94 in Calhoun County

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 10-mile stretch of I-94 will be under construction for the second year in Calhoun County, beginning Monday, March 25.

The project includes repaving two sections of the highway and repairs on several eastbound bridges, which will involve several traffic shifts and some short-term lane closures. But the Michigan Department of Transportation says the project will have two lanes of traffic in both directions most of the time.

The repaving will be done this year on I-94 between Helmer Road and the 6-1/2 Mile bridge east of M-66; and between I-69 and the 17-1/2 Mile overpass in the Marshall area.

The eastbound bridges that will be rebuilt are at 6-1/2 Mile, M-294 Beadle Lake Road, 9 Mile Road, and the Kalamazoo River. MDOT will be using a system of temporary bridges that allows both eastbound lanes to remain open after being shifted onto the temporary bridges. The westbound bridges were worked on in 2023, in addition to the total replacement of the Capital Avenue overpass.

The project is planned for a third year of work in 2025, for a total cost of $160 million to repave 10 miles and upgrade 17 bridges.

