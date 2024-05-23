Road work relief: Some state construction zones will be easier to navigate this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will enact its usual relief program for holiday weekend drivers. Lane closures will be removed where it's possible, and work on all state-sponsored road construction will take a break, affecting speed limits in work zones.

The relief is state-wide from Friday (May 24) 3 p.m. through Tuesday (May 28) 6 a.m.

Drivers won't see changes in many major construction projects where closures and lane closures cannot be removed. There are 154 MDOT projects in the state; 85 of them will be adjusted for the weekend.

Speed limits in construction zones are commonly 60 miles per hour, except when workers are present; then the limit is 45mph. Since workers will be absent during the holiday weekend, drivers can remain at 60mph. When concrete barriers separate traffic from workers, the speed limit is 60 at all times.