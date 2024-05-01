Orange barrel season intensifies: 2-year project to begin on US-131 in southern Kent County

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Another section of West Michigan freeway gets a rebuild, and this time it will take two years.

Beginning Monday, May 6, work begins on US-131 between 76th Street and 100th Street.

When the project is complete in late 2025, the northbound and southbound pavement will be replaced, and a new right lane will be added northbound and southbound between 76th Street and 84th Street. The cost is estimated to be $70 million, paid for by bonds from the Rebuilding Michigan Program established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The first step in the new project runs from May 6 through June 7 and looks like this:



Double lane closure on US-131 southbound from 68th Street to 76th Street.

Single lane closure on US-131 northbound from the Kent/Allegan county line to 76th Street.

Ramp closure from US-131 to 76th Street.

