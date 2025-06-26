Native American tribe could get federally recognized through bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — The effort to gain greater legal status for a group of Native Americans in the heart of West Michigan has a renewed attempt in Washington.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin reintroduced a bill that would federally recognize the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians as a sovereign nation.

The Tribe has sought the recognition for decades, with a bill to do so introduced in the past two sessions of Congress. Both attempts failed to gain enough support to pass.

The effort to gain recognition previously had the support of Governor Whitmer, who scuttled a planned casino outside Muskegon by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians over concern it would infringe on territory the Grand River Bands were claiming in their application with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Along with Peters and Slotkin, the proposal has the support of U.S. Representatives John Moolenaar (R-MI-02), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI-08), Jack Bergman (R-MI-01), Debbie Dingell (D-MI-06), Lisa McClain (R-MI-09), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-12) Tim Walberg (R-MI-05), Haley Stevens (D-MI-11), Hillary Scholten (D-MI-03), and John James (R-MI-10). Scholten and James submitted a companion bill in the House in May.

“The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians have been rooted in Michigan for generations. I’m proud to stand alongside them to introduce this bill, which would finally give the Tribe the federal recognition they deserve,” said Senator Peters. “This bill would also make critical resources available to Tribal members and help them better protect their lands for future generations.”

Grand Rapids West Michigan commemorates Treaty of Chicago's bicentennial Marisa Oberle

“The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians have fought for federal recognition for 30 years. They have historic ties to Michigan and treaties dating back to 1795 — but still can’t access the federal programs they’re owed,” said Senator Slotkin. “The State of Michigan recognizes them. The federal government should too. It’s time to honor our promises and deliver the services tribal members were guaranteed.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube