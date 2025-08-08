WEATHER READY ALERT: Hot & Humid weekend ahead

The FOX-17 Weather Ready Team has issued a WEATHER READY ALERT for Saturday, August 9th due to high heat and humidity.

Saturday looks to be hotter on paper, but with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s both days, they won't feel much different.

We don't expect a Heat Advisory issued, but once heat index values reach the mid to upper 90s, it bears watching for those working outdoors or sensitive to heat exposure.

Look for ways to stay cool, but Lake Michigan will have some yellow or even red flags, encouraging limited swimming at some local beaches.

Relief looks to come with increased rain chances Monday night into Tuesday!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

