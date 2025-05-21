Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians seek federal recognition with newest bill being proposed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, whose ancestors first settled along the Grand River, continue their decades-long quest for federal recognition.

Chairman Ron Yob underscored the tribe's deep roots, stating, "Our people have lived here for over 2000 years. There's probably 3000 natives in the Kent County area, but there's about 400 of us left that actually come here."

The Grand River Bands consist of 19 historical villages along the Grand River, according to Yob.

The tribe's pursuit of federal recognition aims to secure eligibility for certain benefits, as Yob explained,

"There's several things that we have to get reaffirm our status to be eligible for. So we're going through this process so that our future defendants and generations don't have to go through."

GRAND RIVER BANDS OF OTTAWA INDIANS Ron Yob has been chairman for over three decades, working to get his peoples tribe federally recognized

Yob shared the historical irony of his efforts, mentioning an ancestor who signed peace with the federal government, "Years later, I'm the seventh generation down, and I'm actually working towards that cause."

In recent efforts in 2023 the recognition for the tribe had been shutdown, petitioning to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

This time ar tribe petitioned the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and has teamed up with Representative Hillary Scholten.

Scholten is reintroducinga bill to provide a different path for recognition. She emphasized the importance of the issue, stating, “So by reintroducing it, we show our commitment to this issue. It's not a one and done. We're going to continue to pursue this and show House leadership that we're serious about this.”

Federal recognition would grant tribe members access to essential services, including healthcare and education, and aid in preserving their heritage and future.

Yob voiced the tribe's enduring connection to their homeland, saying, "There was always attempts to remove us from this community, our people never really left. And if they left, they came back. It's kind of like the salmon, they always come back to where, even though they don't know where they were born, they end up going up river."

Despite challenges, Chairman Yob is committed to achieving federal recognition, ensuring that future generations continue the cause.

