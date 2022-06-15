Gov. Whitmer rejects proposed Muskegon County casino project

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ proposed Muskegon County casino, according to Tribal Omega Larry Romanelli.

He said Whitmer told him about the decision in a phone call Wednesday afternoon, the day before she was required to issue a ruling on the proposed project.

Romanelli told FOX 17 the decision was “disappointing” and said he believed Whitmer made the decision based on “totally wrong information”.

Last month, Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior which asked the department to promptly rule the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians federal status so she could make a decision on Little River’s casino project or extend her deadline.

In it, she wrote Little River’s project may “frustrate” the Grand River Bands, which may wish to open their own gaming facility on tribal lands not far from Fruitport Township.

DOI ignored the request.

Whitmer cited the issue in a statement about her decision.

“The Department of the Interior first needs to decide whether they are providing federal recognition to the neighboring Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians,” said Whitmer. “It is critical to have this information before making an informed decision.”

She added, “I realize that this non-concurrence is disappointing to the Little River Band and to supporters in the local community, and I am mindful of the significant amount of time and investment that went into this proposal. My commitment to creating good-paying jobs and economic development in Muskegon is unwavering, and I’ll stand side by side with anyone.”

