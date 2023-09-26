Scholten, Moolenaar introduce Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would recognize the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians (GRB) on the federal level.

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act was co-sponsored by Reps. John Moolenaar and Hillary Scholten on Tuesday.

“The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians have made Michigan a better place and they are worthy of full recognition from the federal government,” says Moolenaar. “This legislation will cut through the red tape the tribe has experienced in dealing with the Department of Interior. It is long overdue, and I am proud to join the tribe and its supporters across Michigan in advocating for this important effort for federal recognition."

The Department of Interior turned down GRB’s request for federal recognition earlier this year over claims the GRB did not prove most of its tribe is made up of a distinct community that’s been present since historical times.

GRB leaders say their history stretches back hundreds of years.

“The Grand River Bands are an essential part of our state’s history, culture, and community, and their federal Tribe recognition is long overdue,” says Scholten. “I look forward to ensuring that the GRB gets the recognition, resources, and investments they deserve.”

GRB Chairman Ron Yob praised the bill in the following statement:

“On behalf of the Grand River Bands, I thank the Michigan congressional delegation members who co-sponsored this bill that will help us finally achieve our long-stated goal of federal recognition after three decades of administrative delays by the broken federal acknowledgment process.



“We will pursue every possible avenue to achieve our recognition and provide long-awaited justice to our members. We are honored that we are joined in this important fight by a bi-partisan majority of the Michigan congressional delegation, community organizations, other tribes and West Michigan residents who have been unwavering in their support.”

GRB is recognized on the state level. The bands have sought federal recognition for nearly three decades.

