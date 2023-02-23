Dept. of Interior rejects Grand River Bands request for federal recognition

WASHINGTON D.C — The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) has rejected a west Michigan tribe’s request for federal recognition.

On Thursday, DOI issued a proposed finding which said the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians do not meet the meaning of an Indian tribe under federal law.

According to the department, Grand River Bands did not demonstrate that a majority of its tribe is comprised of a distinct community that has existed from historical times until the present.

“In sum, although the claims of Petitioner #146 stem from descent from a group of historic bands, the Petitioner has not documented any activities since the treaty era that reflect a continuously existing distinct community,” wrote DOI. “Rather, the evidence shows that the Petitioner came together beginning in 1995 from several independent groups.”

The department added, “Evidence since 1995 shows that there is a very small group of members, often those in leadership positions, who are active as members, but the overwhelming majority of members are not present and do not participate in Petitioner-sponsored events and activities.”

Grand River Bands submitted a letter of intent to re-affirm its status in 1994.

The petition has been on the “active consideration” list since 2013, but it’s been stonewalled by a series of extensions requested by DOI and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Ron Yob with the Grand River Bands pledged to continue their advocacy for federal recognition:

“While we disagree with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s initial findings on our petition, we are confident we can provide the additional information requested and ultimately achieve the long overdue federal recognition for our tribal members.



“The Grand River Bands has a long history in Michigan, with agreements with the federal government dating back to 1795, and we are a state recognized tribe. We have support from numerous lawmakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, other tribes, business groups, community organizations and West Michigan residents who have and continue to advocate alongside us, and we remain confident we will be granted federal recognition and be able to provide justice and critical resources for our members.”

Federal recognition means the U.S. government sees a tribe’s right to exist as a sovereign nation, opening up a number of benefits, including land, healthcare, and education resources.

Grand River Bands is recognized by the state of Michigan.

Leaders say the tribe’s history dates back hundreds of years when 19 bands of Ottawa people formed villages along the Grand River and other waterways in southwest Michigan.

This is a developing story.

