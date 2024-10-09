Ex-gymnastics coach to serve life sentence for sex abuse of minors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Kent County gymnastics coach will serve a life sentence for sexually assaulting more than a dozen young girls.

Shannon Guay was sentenced Wednesday for 21 counts of criminal sexual conduct plus one count of kidnapping.

Guay, who went by “Coach Jake” while working in Kent County, was arrested last year while living in Florida.

Investigation began in March 2023 when someone left voicemails at Guay’s former workplace detailing assaults that took place.

The crimes reportedly occurred in the ‘90s and 2000s. The victims were all under 16 at the time.

