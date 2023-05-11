Former Kent County gymnastics coach arrested for sexually assaulting minors

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Kent County gymnastics coach living in Florida was arrested for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving minors.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Shannon Guay was arrested in Charlotte County, Florida, on May 10 on criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from three separate cases involving five victims.

According to deputies, the investigation started in March of 2023 when Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics started receiving concerning voicemails from an individual regarding allegations of pasts assaults at the business involving a past employee.

Detectives say they learned that some victims had been sexually assaulted at the business located on Coit Avenue near Plainfield around the years of 2006-2008.

Guay is facing six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges involve five separate victims, who were all minors at the time, and the incidents occurred at three different locations in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Guay lived in Kent County until around 2010 when he moved to Florida. Guay worked as a coach for Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics and there may be more victims or individuals with information about the case.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are many resources in Kent County willing to help. Some resources are the Grand Rapids YWCA or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline | 616.454.YWCA (616.454.9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616.336.5160.

