Former Kent Co. gymnastics coach faces 21 charges for 10 victims in sex assault case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office held a press conference updating the public on a former gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault Wednesday morning.

The suspect, 49-year-old Shannon Guay, was arrested in Florida last month on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Prosecutor Chris Becker states there are a total of 10 victims in the case against Guay with 21 counts of criminal sexual conduct between them.

Becker adds there were another three potential victims who came forward but no charges can be pursued due to the statute of limitations.

"Under Michigan law, the statute of limitations is 15 years or 28 years old,” says Becker. “And the victims we have are older than that, and the charges are older than 15 years, so we’re unable to move forward."

Earlier this month, state lawmakers introduced bills that would extend Michigan's statute of limitations for sex assault victims from age 28 to 52.

READ MORE: Proposed bills aim to give Michigan sexual abuse survivors more time to act

Watch the press conference here:

Kent Co. prosecutor gives update on former gymnastics coach accused of assault

The initial round of charges against Guay reportedly involved five minors across three separate incidents.

In addition to those five, another nine victims were potentially identified earlier this month, all of whom were under 14 when the alleged crimes took place.

READ MORE: 9 more victims linked to former Kent County gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are many resources in Kent County willing to help. Some resources are the Grand Rapids YWCA or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline | 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube