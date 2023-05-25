Former gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault returns to Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Kent County gymnastics coach suspected of sexual assault has been extradited after he was arrested in Florida earlier this month.

The suspect, 49-year-old Shannon Guay, checked into the Kent County Jail Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Deputies say Guay is accused of sexually assaulting five victims across three separate cases between 2006 and 2008. The victims were all minors when the alleged crimes took place.

He was arrested in Charlotte County on May 10.

We’re told Guay was once known as “Coach Jake” and worked at various businesses across West Michigan – including gyms, dance studios and martial arts centers – from the ‘90s through 2010.

The investigation into Guay began in March 2023 after someone left voicemails at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics describing allegations of multiple assaults involving a former worker, according to KCSO.

Those with knowledge regarding prior experience with him are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-632-6125.

