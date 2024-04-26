Ex-gymnastics coach found guilty in sex abuse of students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former gymnastics coach who faced dozens of accusations of sexual abuse by former child students was convicted on all but one charge.

A jury found Shannon Guay guilty on 22 of 23 counts tied to his abuse of young gymnastics students nearly 20 years ago. The victims were all minors when the crimes took place.

Guay was once known as “Coach Jake” and worked at various businesses across West Michigan – including gyms, dance studios and martial arts centers – from the ‘90s through 2010.

The investigation into Guay began in March 2023 after someone left voicemails at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics describing allegations of multiple assaults involving a former worker.

Guay was arrested in Charlotte County, Florida in May 10, 2023. He also lived in Washington, California, Texas between when the abuse occurred and when he was arrested.

Victims testified Guay inappropriately touched them, and forced them to inappropriately touch him.

Guay was convicted of four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, nine counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13, eight counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13, and one count of kidnapping.

A sentencing hearing for Guay is set for June 4 at 1:30 p.m.

