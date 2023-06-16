9 more victims linked to former Kent County gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A total of 14 people have been identified as sexual assault victims of a former gymnastics coach with ties to Kent County.

Last month, Shannon Guay was arrested in Florida and returned to Kent County, where he is now facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct. At first, deputies said he allegedly assaulted 5 victims in Kent County between 2006 and 2008.

Since Guay's arrest, the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirms to FOX 17 that an additional 9 victims have been identified, all of whom were girls under the age of 14 at the time.

Deputies say Guay moved to Florida around 2010 but lived in Kent County beforehand and worked as a coach at Aerials and Baranais Gymnastics in Plainfield Township.

We’re told Guay was once known as “Coach Jake” and worked at various businesses across West Michigan – including gyms, dance studios and martial arts centers – from the ‘90s through 2010.

The investigation into Guay began in March 2023 after someone left voicemails at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics describing allegations of multiple assaults involving a former worker, according to KCSO.

He was arrested in Charlotte County, Florida, on May 10. Guay faces multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, but the Sheriff's Office says investigators are now reviewing the case to see if there is cause for additional charges.

Those with knowledge regarding prior experience with him are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-632-6125.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are many resources in Kent County willing to help. Some resources are the Grand Rapids YWCA or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline | 616.454.YWCA (616.454.9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616.336.5160

