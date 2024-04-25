Attorney General involved in investigation into death of Samuel Sterling

LANSING, Mich. — The investigation into a deadly attempt to take a probation absconder into custody will be handled by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Michigan State Police provided an update on the probe into the death of Samuel Sterling on April 17 along Eastern Avenue in Kentwood. While the Investigative Response Team from MSP's Fifth District is handling the fact-finding portion, the decision on any potential charges will rest with Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Sterling, who was an absconder from probation, was tracked down by the MSP Sixth District Fugitive Task Force at a gas station near Eastern Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say Sterling rand from officers and was later hit by an unmarked cruiser in a nearby parking lot. The 25-year-old died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police say a trooper was behind the wheel of that unmarked cruiser. They have been suspended, per the collective bargaining agreement with the officers' union.

Detectives from the Fifth District took over the investigation into the incident that day. As interviews and evidence are collected, that information is being turned over to the Attorney General's office. The decision on whether the officers' actions were justified.

“My public integrity unit has investigated dozens of police-involved incidents and is dedicated to providing a thorough and just review and resolution in each one,” said Nessel. “Public integrity is a top priority for my department, which is why we have grown the unit, allowing us to take on all criminal reviews of events involving an on-duty Michigan State Police trooper.”

"When I spoke with Mr. Sterling’s family last week, I assured them the Michigan State Police is committed to the pursuit of justice and will conduct an impartial and thorough investigation,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “I would like to thank the Office of Attorney General for coming alongside us in this investigation and for their commitment to conducting a timely review of the evidence in the case.”

