MSP releases official statement after man hit, killed by unmarked cruiser

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police released an official statement Thursday evening, following a deadly incident Wednesday involving a member of its Sixth District Fugitive Team.

Police were trying to arrest a man around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in the city of Kentwood.

The man started running from police before an unmarked cruiser hit him, according to MSP.

The man, who has since been identified as Samuel Sterling, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II said in a statement that the investigation into this deadly interaction will be “thorough and objective,” adding that, “[Their] role is to be finders of fact and to compile those facts in an objective manner.”

Additionally, he addresses that this deadly interaction was between an African American man and law enforcement, saying to the community, “We see you, hear you and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate the incident.”

Read the full statement from MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II below.

“[Wednesday], a member of our department was involved in an incident that ended with the loss of life. As an African American male and a father, it’s not lost on me that this is the death of another young African American male following an interaction with police.



“As the Director of the Michigan State Police, I want to assure the community that we see you, hear you and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate the incident.



“A full investigation of [Wednesday’s] incident is underway. The investigation, which is being conducted by investigators from a neighboring MSP district, will be thorough and objective. Our role is to be finders of fact and to compile those facts in an objective manner.



“What we know at this time is limited and still subject to change. There is much investigative work yet to be done and I ask that we let the investigation proceed before drawing any conclusions.



“Our initial investigation shows that the MSP Sixth District Fugitive Team along with members of the Kentwood, Wyoming and Grand Rapids police departments, Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) and U.S. Marshals Service, were working a fugitive arrest operation in Kentwood [Wednesday] in an attempt to locate and arrest Samuel Sterling, who was wanted on multiple warrants.



“Preliminary reports indicate officers observed Sterling at a gas station at 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue, putting air in a vehicle’s tires, and upon approaching him, he fled on foot.



“Several officers pursued him on foot, while one MSP officer in an unmarked vehicle drove parallel to him. They ended up converging in the parking lot of Burger King on Eastern Avenue, where the vehicle driven by the MSP member struck Sterling.



“Emergency medical support was summoned to the scene and transported Sterling to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.



“The MSP member driving the vehicle has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.”





FOX 17 learned Thursday, through court documents, that Sterling had a warrant out for violating his probation by having a large amount of marijuana and for leaving the state without permission.

Records show Sterling was on probation for carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and having a stolen debit card.

