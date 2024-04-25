'You want answers today': Ven Johnson now representing family of man hit, killed by unmarked police car

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The family of Samuel Sterling has secured new legal counsel, hiring lawyer Ven Johnson to represent them following the 25-year-old's death.

On Wednesday, April 17, Sterling was hit and killed by an unmarked police car driven by a member of the Michigan State Police Sixth District Fugitive Team.

Police say they tried to arrest Sterling on multiple felony warrants at a Kentwood gas station, leading to a short chase that culminated in the crash.

"If it's your loved one, you want answers today," Johnson said. "Why did you hit him? How did you run into him against a wall? Why did you think that was necessary?"

The Detroit-based lawyer, who also represents the family of Patrick Lyoya, says he will seek "transparency and full accountability under criminal and civil law."

When Johnson last spoke to the Sterling family, he says they had not seen video from the deadly incident, either captured by police or nearby businesses.

"No one is asking, 'Give me the full and complete reconstruction,'" Johnson said. "But when the video is a public document, it should be given."

The lawyer plans to request relevant footage from police and plans to use the courts to the fullest extent, he said.

"Under the law, you can't kill somebody because they're trying to get away," Johnson said.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District is currently investigating the case, and say its work will be "thorough" and "objective."

