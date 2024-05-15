131 CLOSURE MOVED: All traffic is being exited at Hall St

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of southbound US-131 has been moved so that all traffic exits at the Hall Street exit.

The surprise move was pushed out by the Michigan Department of Transportation Tuesday afternoon.

MDOT says traffic is begin routed onto Century Avenue, which runs adjacent and parallel to 131, south to Burton Street, then west to Clyde Park Avenue, south to 28th Street, and east to return to 131.

The online source MiDrive still lists the end date of the closure at Burton Street as May 24. All lane closures, which begin at Ann Street, are still displayed as ending May 24.

