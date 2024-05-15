Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

131 CLOSURE MOVED: All traffic is being exited at Hall St

MDOT cam at Hall St
Michigan Department of Transportation camera
Closure of US-131 southbound moved to Hall St exit.
MDOT cam at Hall St
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 09:42:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of southbound US-131 has been moved so that all traffic exits at the Hall Street exit.

The surprise move was pushed out by the Michigan Department of Transportation Tuesday afternoon.

MDOT says traffic is begin routed onto Century Avenue, which runs adjacent and parallel to 131, south to Burton Street, then west to Clyde Park Avenue, south to 28th Street, and east to return to 131.

The online source MiDrive still lists the end date of the closure at Burton Street as May 24. All lane closures, which begin at Ann Street, are still displayed as ending May 24.

Related:
Second year of three-year project begins on I-94 in Calhoun County

M-6 interchange ramps to close one after another: Which ones and when

Another closure? Ramp to close from US-131 northbound to I-96

The Big Flip: US-131 northbound to open and US-131 southbound to close

MDOT road construction projects in West Michigan, Part 1

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book