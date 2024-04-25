Another closure? Ramp to close from US-131 northbound to I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids drivers face another complete closure as the construction season hits high gear.

The two-lane ramp from northbound US-131 to I-96 (and the attached ramp to Alpine Avenue) will be closed from Monday, April 29, until September 13.

FOX 17 Map 131NB ramp to 96 closed



The detour takes you farther on US-131 to the West River Drive exit, then enter southbound 131 to I-96.

FOX 17 Map 131NB ramp to 96 DETOUR



The closure is the reverse of the project a few years ago where the ramp from I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound was closed for several months.

The new closure allows for rehab and repair work on the bridge that carries the ramp over the southbound lanes of US-131, the eastbound lanes of I-96, railroad tracks, and West River Drive.

Added to the project are double lane closures on northbound 131 from Ann Street to I-96 for the same time period.

Related:

Good News For Drivers: US-131 northbound closure ends early

Eastbound lanes of I-196BL in Zeeland to be closed until August

MDOT road construction projects in West Michigan, Part 1