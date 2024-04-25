Another closure? Ramp to close from US-131 northbound to I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids drivers face another complete closure as the construction season hits high gear.
The two-lane ramp from northbound US-131 to I-96 (and the attached ramp to Alpine Avenue) will be closed from Monday, April 29, until September 13.
The detour takes you farther on US-131 to the West River Drive exit, then enter southbound 131 to I-96.
The closure is the reverse of the project a few years ago where the ramp from I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound was closed for several months.
The new closure allows for rehab and repair work on the bridge that carries the ramp over the southbound lanes of US-131, the eastbound lanes of I-96, railroad tracks, and West River Drive.
Added to the project are double lane closures on northbound 131 from Ann Street to I-96 for the same time period.
