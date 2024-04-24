The Big Flip: US-131 northbound to open and US-131 southbound to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The big headache for drivers on northbound US-131 is about to affect southbound drivers.

Northbound 131 closed from 28th Street to Burton Street on March 31 for repairs to the bridge over Plaster Creek. That closure ends at 9 p.m., Saturday, April 27. All lane closures and ramp closures will end then.

Southbound 131 will close from Burton Street to 28th Street early Sunday, April 28. The closure is expected to last around four weeks, depending on the weather.

FOX 17 Map 131 closed SB at Burton

In addition, US-131 southbound will have a double lane closure from Ann Street to Burton Street until the southbound lanes are reopened.

fox 17 Map 131 SB Double LC



Traffic has consistently been slow on US-131 northbound approaching 28th Street and in the double lane closure from Burton Street to Pearl Street. The extra traffic from the detour has created regular traffic jams on I-196 eastbound, backing up from Chicago Drive, 28th Street, and Lake Michigan Drive.

