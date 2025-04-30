Watch Now
Weather Ready Alert: Rain and scattered thunderstorms could impact morning commute

Have your umbrella handy for Thursday!
cloudy, breezy, showers
WEST MICHIGAN — We've issued a Weather Ready Alert for Thursday due to heavy rain that could impact your morning commute, and your day.

Here's what you need to know:

A system lifting up from the south will bring corridors of heavy rain into West Michigan early Thursday morning, continuing through the morning commute time. A few thunderstorms could be embedded as well, but severe storms are NOT expected. You will need your umbrella for the first half of the day, and while the widespread rain chances are primarily before noon, scattered thunderstorms are possible along a cold front later in the day Thursday too.

TIMING:

Showers will begin moving into West Michigan between 3 and 4 a.m., with the heaviest downpours beginning around 5 a.m.

By 7 a.m., widespread heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are expected across West Michigan. Give yourself some extra time to get to work or school! The worst of the rain will be moving away after 10 a.m.

A few showers continue through the early afternoon, but will be much more scattered in nature. Along the cold front, a few thunderstorms could also form through late afternoon and early evening.

All in all, rain totals will range from around a third of an inch to an inch, depending on location. Widespread street flooding is not expected, but locally heavy rain could cause ponding on the roads and squishy areas of grass, especially in lower lying areas.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

