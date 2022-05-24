Grand Rapids 2023 city budget set for final approval Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Committee of the Whole approved the city’s $597 million 2023 budget on Tuesday. The City Commission is fully expected to give the final stamp of approval later in the day.

“I think this is a responsible budget during these difficult times our community and our country is facing,” said City Manager Mark Washington.

If approved Tuesday at the commission’s 7 p.m. meeting, the budget would take effect July 1st.

The plan focuses primarily on public safety. Spending to the Grand Rapids Police Department decreased around 4.5% from 38.6% in 2022 to 34.2% in fiscal year 2023.

The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability saw their budget more than double, climbing from $405,781 in the FY2021 budget, when the office was still in its infancy phase, to $1.7 million this time around.

Of that, $700,000 will be for focused mental health and co-response intervention. The collaboration between local law enforcement and Network 180 mental health experts will partner officers with counselors to better respond to mental health crises.

“We’re only sending officers to the calls where officers are needed,” said Ward 1 Commissioner Kurt Reppart. “And then we’re adding additional supports to those calls where an officer isn’t needed, whether that’s mental health, addiction…”

Last week, Reppart and several other elected officials woke up to find vandalism to their homes – messages spray painted in their driveways. Some of the messages read “Defund Police.” Activists have been pushing for GRPD funding to be knocked down to 32% or lower and renewed their calls for police reform after the April 4th police killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

“This has been an intense time, an intense season,” said Reppart. “I came into this season knowing that there was going to be a lot of anger, knowing that there was going to be a lot of things that maybe made me personally uncomfortable but would be important for the totality of the conversation.”

Several recent city meetings ended early after disruptions from protestors.

“With the killing of Patrick Lyoya, people want answers, they want movement and they want change,” said Reppart, “and I think that this budget represents a lot of that.”

“It’s an initial step towards addressing some of the issues - making sure there’s more transparency, accountability and oversight,” said Washington. “But obviously at the forefront of the community’s attention is a pending investigation which I cannot address in the budgetary process.”

The budget also includes millions for new affordable housing development, a massive hike in spending in the historically underfunded Ward 3, more transportation and mobility options and climate action at the city level.