Severe storms return Friday & Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan on the forefront of a few systems Friday and Saturday. Due to the risks and impact to your afternoons both days, Friday and Saturday afternoons are WEATHER READY ALERTS.

FRIDAY:

Watch for our best chance of widespread showers Friday morning. A few non-severe storms will be embedded, but not expecting the showers to last much past noon.

Depending on how quickly storms clear will impact our chance for afternoon thunderstorms which could be severe. The pop-ups in the afternoon are under the "IF" we get the clearing. But if we do, the atmosphere is expected to be ripe for stronger storms given mid 80s and higher humidity making a return.

At this time, model data doesn't show much activity in West Michigan, with most of the storms staying south and west. Regardless, we are watching all modes of severe weather Friday evening, and especially winds up to 70 mph and torrential rainfall with lots of moisture in the atmosphere. Hail and a tornado is possible.

SATURDAY:

Saturday could have an isolated A.M. shower squeezed out of the atmosphere as dew points peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Otherwise look for a few hours of mostly sunny skies before the cold front apart of a low pressure tracking across Lake Superior sweeps in.

The best chance for storms looks to be along and east of U.S.-131 after 1 P.M. These storms are mainly focus on wind threat, with a brief spin-up tornado possible.

