GR City Commission meeting adjourns early 2nd time due to protests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday night's City Commission meeting in Grand Rapids adjourned early a second time due to disruptions from protesters.

The same thing happened at the previous City Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 26.

This security guard just told us the meeting is adjourned. pic.twitter.com/7jTRrEoY35 — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) May 11, 2022

FOX 17's cameras were there when the meeting ended:

