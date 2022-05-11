GR City Commission meeting adjourns early 2nd time due to protests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday night's City Commission meeting in Grand Rapids adjourned early a second time due to disruptions from protesters.
The same thing happened at the previous City Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 26.
FOX 17's cameras were there when the meeting ended:
