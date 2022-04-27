Protestors push Grand Rapids City Commission to adjourn for the night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tense moments led the Grand Rapids City Commission to adjourn from their regular Tuesday meeting. Protestors demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya expressed their frustrations towards city commissioners and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom during the public comment.

Despite being adjourned for the evening, people continued to express their need for justice, and hatred towards the chief and the entire police department.

As yelling and chants went into the night, a city spokesperson said that City Hall closed because the meeting was over.

Several GRPD officers then showed their presence inside the chambers. Eventually, many who were in attendance began to leave.

Protestors originally went there to continue their calls for justice in Patrick Lyoya's case.

Earlier in the commissioner's meeting, FOX 17 heard a few dozen people make a range of requests, including charging the officer who shot and killed Patrick, and enacting policy changes that would reform the Grand Rapids Police Department.

