Grand Rapids amphitheater groundbreaking set for Tuesday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of discussion and financial moves, there will be tangible action today on the amphitheater set to come to downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Action 2.0 is holding a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon to mark the start of construction.

But work crews showed up bright and early this morning to continue demolition of buildings on the property.

The future Acrisure Amphitheater has received millions of dollars in funding commitments from the state and city. Buying up the properties alone cost the arena authority more than $24 million.

City of Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority committed more than $20 million; the state put $30 million towards the project; and Kent County is spending $15 million. Private funding totals $70 million, including $30 million from Acrisure through a naming rights deal.

The amphitheater in total is expected to cost $184 million.

Kent County voters will also get to decide on whether to enact a higher tax rate on hotel rooms to help fund the amphitheater and other public projects. Currently, anyone who books a hotel room in Kent County pays a 5% lodging tax, but if the proposal is approved, any hotel stay under 30 days would be taxed at 8%.

That rate increase had to be signed off by state lawmakers and the governor.

Tuesday's groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m.

