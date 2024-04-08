So long, 201 Market! Building set to be demolished to make way for amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A building that once housed many City of Grand Rapids departments is set to be demolished, according to Grand Action 2.0.

Grand Action 2.0 is the organization behind the Acrisure Amphitheater project. The amphitheater will be built at 201 Market and the existing building there needs to be taken down in order to make way for the 12,000 seat venue.

A spokesperson for Grand Action 2.0 says a demolition application has been submitted.

Buildings set to come down include the Administration Building, Streets and Sanitation Building, and Street Maintenance Building.

Other miscellaneous buildings are also set to be demolished along Market Ave., according to Grand Action 2.0.

The City of Grand Rapids has a relocation plan for the departments housed in 201 Market.

Below is a list of buildings and where the departments are being relocated to. It's important to note, these are just temporary locations for the departments. The departments will be permanently relocated to a building at 1500 Scribner, once reconstruction is completed at that location.

Demolition at 201 Market could start as early as May 1, 2024.

