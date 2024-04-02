Gov. Whitmer signs bills allowing voters to boost revenue for downtown amphitheater, soccer stadium

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday that aims to power economic growth and development within Kent County.

The bill gives local governments the power to raise revenue for community improvement projects.

The revenue, if voters approve it, will support the new riverfront amphitheater and soccer stadium in downtown Grand Rapids.

“[Tuesday’s] bipartisan legislation will ensure Kent County and the city of Grand Rapids can continue to grow and thrive,” Governor Whitmer said. “Grand Rapids is one of the fastest-growing cities in Michigan and with more tools in their toolkit, they can finish two significant projects — a stadium and an amphitheater — to make their community a better place to live, work and play. We must collaborate on commonsense, bipartisan economic development legislation that supports local small businesses and shows young people that Michigan is the best place for them to build their lives. Let’s keep building housing, revitalizing downtowns and securing projects that improve quality of life.”

State Representative John Fitzgerald (D-Wyoming) sponsored House Bill 5048, also known as — “Growing Grand Rapids.”

The bill authorizes local units of government within Kent County, including the city of Grand Rapids, to boost the amount of tax revenue raised by hotels and motels — as long as voters in that local unit of government approve the increase.

“One of my top priorities in the legislature has been to support our local communities. House Bill 5048 helps do just that by helping communities across the state plan for the future and bring forward transformational infrastructure and placemaking projects, especially here at home in Kent County,” Rep. Fitzgerald said. “This is a significant milestone – a win for our communities, residents and our goal of making Kent County a leading destination for travel, entertainment and business in the Midwest.”

House Bill 5048 amends what’s known as the accommodations tax act — allowing cities and townships within Kent County to collect a hotel-motel excise tax and to increase the amount that counties can charged under the act from five-percent to eight-percent.

“I’m happy voters in Grand Rapids will have the opportunity to make a choice about how to invest in the future of their community,” Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said. “It’s exciting to consider the economic growth that is made possible when a big idea has a path to become reality — in our case, a large sports attraction or an amphitheater. This legislation provides anew tool that communities can use when they have a big dream — one that our local city and county leaders put a lot of hope into. I’m thrilled that we were able to get it done.”

“Our convention center and downtown arena demonstrated that these projects provide a significant return on investment and add to the vibrancy of our entire region,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss added. “This enabling legislation provides another great opportunity to continue to support catalytic projects that will have an impact for generations to come.”

