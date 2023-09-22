Grand Action 2.0 announces official name for planned amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Action 2.0, headed by the DeVos and Van Andel families, announced Friday they have secured a naming-rights sponsor for the planned amphitheater set to be constructed at 201 Market Ave.

Acrisure, a financial services company headquartered in downtown Grand Rapids’ Studio Park facility, has pledged $30 million that will go towards design and construction of the massive facility.

Once it opens its doors in spring 2026, the space will officially be called the Acrisure Amphitheater.

“Today we are here to celebrate a really pivotal moment in the development of yet another transformational community project: the amphitheater that will be built along the bank of our beautiful Grand River, one of our city’s most natural assets, a space that has been underutilized and unappreciated for decades,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “It is time to put that space to a much higher and better use.”

The site, situated along the Grand River, is set to house a 12,000-seat outdoor venue.

In all, the project will take up about 31 acres.

“The 31-acre development will exemplify what it means to be a river town,” says Grand Action 2.0 Co-chair Dick DeVos. “The amphitheater will be the latest project that helps this city to be a community of the future.”

While the city of Grand Rapids currently houses some of their city services on the property, they have agreed to relocate those offices.

The project has also received a number of other donations.

With a total budget of $184 million, they have already raised about half of their $70 million goal for private donations.

They are now in the process of securing $114 million more to take the project across the finish line.

While it’s exciting news for the city of Grand Rapids, we likely won’t see the first concert hosted at the venue until at least May 2026.

