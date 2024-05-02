Voters will decide if Kent Co. raises hotel tax to help fund amphitheater, soccer stadium

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners decided Thursday to let voters decide on a potential increase to the county's lodging tax.

Currently, anyone who books a hotel room in Kent County pays a 5% lodging tax.

In a 15-3 vote, commissioners moved to place the question over an increase on the Aug. 6 ballot.

If approved by voters, the tax on short-term stays (anything under 30 days) would increase to 8%.

The proposed tax hike aims to fund several large-scale projects, including a riverfront amphitheater, a professional soccer stadium and a world-class aquarium.

Michigan House Bill 5048, signed into law earlier this year, allows the county to consider such an increase.

Doug Small with Experience GR presented some encouraging statistics Thursday.

“Of 9 million visitors who stayed overnight in Kent County in 2022, 65% stayed in our hotels,” he explained.

Small said there were about 2.7 million hotel rooms booked in Kent County throughout 2023.

Those giving public comment Thursday overwhelmingly supported the tax increase.

“We are the community that is growing; we are the place people want to be, but we can’t just assume that's going to continue,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss told commissioners. “This is a unique tax, this lodging tax, because it is paid for by visitors and individuals who come to our community, but yet they're investing in assets we get to enjoy everyday."

Some commissioners voiced concerns Thursday about the quick timelines and the large amount of money required for the projects.

Despite the issues brought up, there was a clear consensus among commissioners.

The resolution passed 15-3.

Kent County voters will now decide on Aug. 6 whether or not the lodging tax will be increased.

You can read more about the full proposal within the commission's May 2 agenda packet found on their website HERE.

The proposal begins on page 17 of the agenda.

