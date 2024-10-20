Family of Jack Snyder speak after murder charge dropped against suspect

The case of 17-year-old Jack Snyder had a new development this week.

The Battle Creek high schooler was fatally shot back in February of 2023, after helping two teens walking in the cold and offering them a ride back.

On Thursday one of those teens, 14-year-old Dewond Estes III pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, with the felony murder charge being dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Fox 17 spoke with Jacks Uncle Ryan Jordan about the guilty plea and what this means for the still heartbroken family.

"It's the first step towards closure," said Ryan Jordan. "But there's still a sentencing hearing to go, there's still another trial to go."

Thursday’s announcement brought a brief moment of positivity for the Snyder family, who have been dealing with the pain of what Jacks future would look like.

"Jack would have been a sophomore this year in college," said Jordan. "We didn't get to have a graduation for him. Instead of a graduation open house, we had a memorial. Didn't get to see him off to college, the holidays have been a little bit different. It's been a little tough for the entire family.”

Although the news was positive, it brought back a swell of emotions that the Snyder family is not prepared for.

"We really did not want to go through a trial," said Jordan. "Having to see crime scene videos and being forced to just kind of relive the whole experience.”

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for Estes, but the family tells our team they expect a decision "Within the coming weeks".

The maximum sentence that Estes could face for carjacking is life in prison.

Thursday's news was a rewarding moment, but the family knows it’s not over yet.

"We're moving in the right direction, but we're not there yet.” said Jordan.

As for Justice Chimner, the other teen involved in this shooting, he is still awaiting trial on charges of felony murder, carjacking and two weapons related offenses.

