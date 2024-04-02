Trial adjourned for teen charged with 17-year-old's death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The trial of the teen accused for the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Battle Creek last year has been adjourned until further notice.

Jack Snyder was fatally shot after offering two teens a ride on Feb. 17, 2023.

Justice Chimner was later charged as an adult for murder, carjacking and a pair of weapons-related offenses, according to court documents.

The motion to adjourn the trial was filed Tuesday. The court says the trial must be moved because an “expert” from Colorado needs to review Chimner’s reported confession to police and other relevant case material before it can proceed.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin April 16.

