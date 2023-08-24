Teen to stand trial for shooting death of Battle Creek 17-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The teen accused of killing a 17-year-old in Battle Creek earlier this year will stand trial.

Jack Snyder was shot and killed Feb. 17.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says Snyder offered two other teens — aged 13 and 14 — a ride when temperatures were below 20 degrees.

We’re told a struggle occurred when one of the teens allegedly tried to grab the keys near Southwest Capital and Battle Creek avenues.

The 14-year-old shot Snyder twice, according to BCPD.

The suspect, Justice Chimner, was subsequently charged as an adult with murder, carjacking and two weapons-related violations, court documents say.

Chimner was bound over to circuit court Thursday.

