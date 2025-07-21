Comstock Township Deputy Fire Chief accused of drinking and driving, hitting 11-year-old girl

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Comstock Township Deputy Fire Chief Michael Dyer was taken into custody on June 22, 2025, for allegedly drinking and driving. Family of an 11-year-old Kalamazoo girl says she was hit by the truck Dyer was driving.

The incident happened on East H Avenue and Berry during the late evening.

Captured on body camera video from a Kalamazoo County deputy, Dyer admits he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

"I hit somebody. I've been drinking. I just came from the bar. I’m going home,” Dyer is heard saying. Dyer later goes on to say he had three gin and tonics before driving.

That person who was hit, family says, was 11-year-old La'Shae Parker. She survived, but was hurt in the crash.

“It was a truck that came flying. Next thing you know, I was on the floor,” La'Shae Parker said. “It was real scary."

Parker's hand remains in a cast. Her mother says her leg required surgery, and now has metal screws inside.

“Honestly, it’s like a living hell if you want to be for real,” Aliayah Parker-Carter, La'Shae's mother, said. “Seeing your child, you know, suffering trying to get up and do stuff that she normally does and can’t do it… it’s kind of disturbing."

La'Shae needs assistance when walking, speaking to FOX 17 with the support of a walker.

On body camera video, Dyer admits to his roll in the community.

“I’m deputy chief for Comstock,” Dyer said.

FOX 17 also spoke with both La'Shae's grandmother and grandfather.

“If you’re in a position to serve and protect, then you should be serving and protecting, not out drinking and driving. Because if I get stopped for drinking and driving, I’m going to get charged immediately,” Kermit Harris, La'Shae's grandfather, said.

Her grandmother couldn't hold back her tears when being interviewed.

“Tire prints all over her legs. Legs broken. Fingers broken,” Alma May Harris, La'Shae's grandmother, said.

Both grandparents believe a person in a position of power should be held to the same standard as the rest of the community, and should have never been behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking.

“I didn’t think somebody like that would be out on the streets. Considering the job he has,” Alma said. “He’s supposed to be somebody who protects us, but instead, he’s out drinking,” she continued.

FOX 17 contacted the Comstock Township Fire Department and left a message.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's office says they are reviewing additional information from the sheriff's office at this time, and expect to have a decision regarding charges in the next few days.

La'Shae's mother has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs during this time.

