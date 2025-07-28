Comstock Township deputy fire chief charged in drunk driving crash that injured an 11-year-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FOX 17 news reporter Julie Dunmire sat down with the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor on Monday to discuss a criminal charge against Comstock Township deputy fire chief Michael Dyer.

He's charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

"That offense is a felony, that's punishable by up to 5 years in prison," said Jeff Getting, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor.

Comstock Township deputy fire chief facing charge of OWI causing serious bodily harm

FOX 17 first brought you the story of his alleged involvement in a crash that left an 11-year-old girl from Kalamazoo hurt a week ago.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting explained that Dyer will be treated in court the same as anyone else.

"We look at that person, the same as we would any other person," Getting said.

