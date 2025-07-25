YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo talks International Drowning Prevention Day: need for lifeguards, swim instructors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire is a former lifeguard and swim instructor, and member of the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo.

Friday, she hit the pool to talk with Renee Whalen, Association Aquatics Director for the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo.

July 25 is International Drowning Prevention Day.

WATCH:

YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo talks International Drowning Prevention Day, need for lifeguards and swim instructors

“That 1-4 age range, drowning of the leading cause of death for the younger kids,” Whalen told Julie.

Whalen recommends getting kids as young as 6 months old comfortable in the water. She says swim lessons can be done through an organization, or on your own.

"You can take your kids into the water, and the more exposure they get, the more comfortable they are. You can start with those things on your own,” Whalen said.

That being said, the YMCA does offer swim lessons. They're almost on the other side of combating a shortage of instructors.

“That actually is one of our original problems. Was, not that we didn’t have enough times to offer lessons, but we didn’t have enough instructors to offer as many lessons as there was a need for,” Whalen said.

Now, things are changing. And the Y is working on hiring more lifeguards, too. Whalen explained to FOX 17 that during COVID, a lot of certifications lapsed.

She says there's a great need for lifeguard instructors specifically.

"We’re finally getting back to a spot where we’re getting more trainers certified; We have one on our staff right now, which is helpful to keep our staff certified,” Whalen said.

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire hopped in the pool while she was at the Y, to see if she could still do some small lifeguarding skills. She's happy to report back, she's still got it.

